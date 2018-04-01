No Injuries After Train Derails Near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- No injuries were reported after a section of a passenger train from Chicago came off the tracks near downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a set of wheels on one of the five rail cars on the Amtrak train derailed about 3 p.m. Saturday. The train was carrying 145 passengers when the accident occurred near a station south of downtown of St. Louis.



Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said the train was scheduled to return to Chicago later Saturday, but passengers with tickets for that train may be transported by bus.

He said the cause of the derailment will be investigated by Amtrak, the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis and the Federal Railroad Administration.