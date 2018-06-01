No Injuries Reported in Columbia Apartment Fire

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a call of an apartment fire at Providence Hill apartments at 3:24 p.m. Thursday.

At least one building burned and was still smoking at 4:30 p.m. The roof of that building was partially burned away. No injuries were reported at that time.

The Columbia Fire Department, Columbia Police, University Ambulance, and Boone County Fire Protection District responded to the call.

Firefighters said they did not know the cause of the fire.