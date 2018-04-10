No injuries reported in Cooper County fire early Sunday morning

(Courtesy of CCFPD) 8/6/17 When Crews arrived, they found half of the structure on fire.

BUNCETON, Mo. - Cooper County Fire Protection District sent two engines and two tankers to a structure fire on Vassar Street in Bunceton around 2 a.m. on Sunday. There were no reported injuries, according to a post by CCFPD on their Facebook page.

Crews were dispatched to Vassar Street on account of a structure fire and when they arrived, they found the entire back half of the structure ablaze. The fire has since been put out.

At this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined.