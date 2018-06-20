No Link Seen in Missouri Clerk Slayings

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

PACIFIC - Detectives say the slayings of two all-night convenience store clerks on opposite sides of Missouri do not appear to be connected. They say surveillance tape shows the gunmen have dissimilar appearances and the two used different weapons. Investigators say Kevin Henderson was slain early Tuesday at a Motomart along Interstate 44 in Pacific, southwest of St. Louis. No cash was taken and police are not sure of a motive. Tony Barnett was shot dead early Wednesday in a holdup at a Shell station near Interstate 435 in Randolph, northeast of Kansas City. Clay County investigators probing the Randolph shooting say they compared notes with detectives in Pacific.