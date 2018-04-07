No More Cold Beer to Go in MO?

Police say alcohol played a role in most of Columbia's fatal crashes in 2005.

"In Columbia itself, we had seven fatality accidents last year," said Sgt. Timothy Moriarity. "Seven crashes where somebody died. Six of them involved alcohol."

Republican Sen. Bill Alter wants to prevent more alcohol-related deaths by banning convienience and grocery stores from selling beer colder than 60 degrees.

"I think the bill complements other attempts that Missouri has made in getting some better control over drinking and driving."

But, Moriarity isn't sure the proposed ban will be effective if it becomes law.

"I would think that this would be a little difficult to enforce and difficult to monitor," he explained. "You have a grocery store or business selling alcohol, and if somedbody wants it and they want to drink it right away, it doesn't matter if it's a 22-ounce bottle or a 12-pack. They'll get it, and they'll buy it and consume it."

But, Alter says he's achieving his goal if the proposal makes people think before buying a can of cold beer and drinking it while driving away from the store.

Alter says a fifth-grade government class in Jefferson County gave him the idea for the cold beer ban.