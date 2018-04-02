No One Hurt in Shed Fire

COLUMBIA - Flames from a shed fire burned above the trees Tuesday night.

Firefighters received a call at 5:28 p.m. about a single-story structure fire between Mexico Gravel Road and Willowbrook Road in Columbia, Mo. No one was injured in the fire, but the structure was heavily damaged.

A tower of smoke could be seen from as far away as the intersection of Vandiver Drive and Oakland Gravel Road.

It took firefighters 30 minutes to knock down the fire, despite fighting it from both sides. The structure is believed to just hold equipment, and the owner is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Columbia Fire Department.