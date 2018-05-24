No one injured in Jefferson City house fire

JEFFERSON CITY - A family is temporarily removed from its house after a structure fire Friday afternoon.

The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1500 block of Edmonds Street around 12:45 p.m.

The first fire crew to arrive said heavy smoke was coming from the roof. The Jefferson City Fire Department said the fire was under control in 15 minutes.

JCFD said the flames damaged the house's living room and attic. The house has smoke damage throughout, according to the fire department.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire. A neighbor reported the incident.

JCFD said it found the fire was an accident caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.