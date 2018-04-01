No Parking For Underclassmen

Parking passes currently go to juniors and seniors only. This leaves sophomores without parking spots.

Elisc Young said last year she was a sophomore with a license and a car but no parking spot. This year as a junior, she said she still has trouble getting parking.

"Well, it's just that sometimes you get here early enough, and there's not even parking spots. Like the very first week of school there were no spots whatsoever." Youg said.

"It is unfortunate for the sophomores, and boy we wish we had space for everybody to be able to park and park safely and park close to school, but unfortunately that's not the case," said Rock Bridge Principal Kathy Ritter.

Other student drivers have been parking across South Hampton, along Executive and Corporate Drives.

The Columbia Public Works Department suggested metered parking spaces as a possible solution to the problem. Ritter said she does not agree.

"Metered parking has a lot of inherent problems in that students are paying, and then a lot of students will stay after school to take a quiz, and do they run out to pay the meter," Ritter said.

In the mean time, students continue to park on distant residential streets and walk or pay business owners a monthly fee to park in their lots. The Public Works Department advised the Columbia City Council not to take any action.