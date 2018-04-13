No Penalty for Joplin's MSSU Tuition Increase

JOPLIN (AP) - The state commissioner of higher education won't penalize Joplin's Missouri Southern State University for its tuition increase, which exceeds requirements.

Missouri Southern officials sought a 9.27 percent tuition increase. The Higher Education Student Funding Act requires universities to keep tuition increases at or below the consumer price index. Because of the state budget cuts, most universities raised tuition above the CPI and applied for penalty waivers.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that David Russell, commissioner of the Missouri Department of Higher Education, said in a letter to Missouri Southern, that while he's disappointed that the university's wouldn't lower its request to be more in line with other universities, he's not imposing a penalty because he's mindful of the need for Joplin to recover from the May 22 tornado.

Image courtesy of Missouri Southern State University Flickr stream.