No smoke detectors found after Jefferson City apartment fire

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department said Sunday it found no sign of any smoke detectors inside an apartment where an early morning fire occured Saturday.

Captain Kurt Williams said firefighters were dispatched at 2:21 a.m. Saturday to 210 Cherry Street for an apartment fire.

Capt. Williams said when crews arrived on scene, they found fire coming from a kitchen window in the ground-floor apartment.

The fire department said three occupants were displaced from the upper apartment, and one from the lower apartment.

Williams said crews had the fire under control within 20 minutes of arrival, but remained on the scene for two and a half hours.

Williams said the fire appeared to be started by an electrical issue. He said there was damage in the kitchen and piping leading to a bathroom. He said there was smoke damage to the entire structure.

Williams said occupants awoke to find the apartment building filled with smoke. He said upon further investigation, no smoke detectors were found in either apartment. Williams said he spoke with the owner of the building to clarify the city ordinance requiring smoke detectors, and said he turned evidence over to city code enforcement.

The Fire Department said EMS was called to the scene to treat smoke inhalation, but couldn't clarify who was treated.

Williams estimated damage at $15,000.