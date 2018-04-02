No Tournaments on Two Southwest Missouri Lakes for Two Weeks

BRANSON (AP) -- The Missouri water patrol has cancelled permits for regattas and fishing tournaments on two southwest Missouri lakes through May 8. The water patrol says high lake levels and swift currents prompted it to cancel permits on Table Rock Lake and Lake Taneycomo. Debris on the lakes and concern about damage to docks also factored into the decision. The high water comes after record releases through Table Rock Dam in response to relentless rains in the region. The water patrol says no events are scheduled through May 8 on Lake Taneycomo, but 15 tournaments were scheduled on Table Rock Lake.