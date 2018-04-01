No Verdict Reached in 1970s Wyoming Shooting Death

By: The Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Jurors have adjourned after a full day of deliberations without reaching a verdict for a 75-year-old Missouri woman accused of killing her husband in Wyoming in the mid-1970s.

Alice Uden, of Chadwick, Missouri, is charged with first-degree murder in Ronald Holtz's death.

At one point Wednesday, the judge urged the eight-woman, four-man jury in Cheyenne to keep deliberating despite their trouble agreeing on a verdict.

Uden testified she shot her 24-year-old husband at their Cheyenne home to stop Holtz as he was set to attack her 2-year-old daughter. Prosecutors say Uden shot her husband as he slept.

Police arrested Uden and 71-year-old Gerald Uden in September. Gerald Uden has pleaded guilty to killing his ex-wife and her two children in central Wyoming in 1980.

Prosecutors haven't linked the two cases.