Nobel Laureate Will Speak at MU Thursday

COLUMBIA - Mizzou is celebrating its 2012 Health Sciences Research Day with a lecture from the Nobel Laureate who made a major discovery more than 30 years ago.

Dr. Ferid Murad will speak from 12-1 p.m. on MU's campus. He will discuss how his findings about the gas nitric oxide has led to a number of important discoveries involving disease-treating drugs.