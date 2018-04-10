Noel woman pleads to misdemeanor in assault of Somali woman

PINEVILLE (AP) — One of three people charged in the assault of a Somali woman at a southwest Missouri ballpark has been sentenced to probation.

The Joplin Globe reports that 29-year-old Ashli Helmuth was sentenced after pleading guilty Tuesday in McDonald County to a reduced charge. She initially was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action but admitted to the misdemeanor count of assault as part of a plea deal.

The Somali woman has testified that several people blocked the road and forced her to stop in October as she left the Noel park after going there for a work break. She said the two women hurled racial slurs and hit her. Helmuth was accused of throwing the first punch.

The woman also said a man fired a handgun several times.