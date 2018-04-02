Nolan, Kukal Repeat as Winners of Weekly HAAC Mens Track Awards

KANSAS CITY -- Central Methodist teammates Carey Nolan and Jordan Kukal repeated as the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men's Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week on Monday.

Nolan claimed the Outdoor Track award for the second-straight week after a fine performance at the University of Central Missouri Mule Relays. A freshman from McHenry, Ill., Nolan captured the 200m with a time of 22.07 as well as taking second place in the 100m with a time of 10.85.

Kukal earned his fourth award of the season as he moved up the NAIA list in the discus throw. A freshman from Springfield, Mo., Kukal recorded a throw of 51.44m at the Mule Relays that put him third in the nation for the event.

Nolan and Kukal will represent the conference in the running for the weekly NAIA Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week awards which will be announced no later than Tuesday afternoon.