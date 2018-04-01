Nominations Being Accepted for 2013 Lang Volunteer Award

COLUMBIA - The 2013 Howard B. Lang Jr. Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service is accepting nominations now through Jan. 18th.

The award organized by the city of Columbia and the New Century Fund, recognizes an outstanding volunteer for his or her contributions to the city.

A winner will be chosen based on impact, initiative, and length of service to Columbia.

The honoree will receive a plaque along with a $1,000 check.