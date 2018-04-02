Nominations Open For Hero Awards

BOONE COUNTY - Nominations can be submitted starting Monday for the Columbia Tribune's 2013 Hero Awards. The awards aim to recognize local citizens in Mid-Missouri for their achievements in 2012. Many of the nominees will be chosen based off of their volunteer efforts.

The nomination process is divided into six categories:

Individual Group Youth Outstanding Volunteer in Education or Literacy Outstanding Community Protection Volunteer Outstanding Volunteer in the Arts

According to the Columbia Daily Tribune, citizens are encouraged to nominate heroes based on a person's achievements in 2012. The nominee's volunteer services are required to have taken place in Boone County or a neighboring county.

Each person can only be nominated for one category. Last year's winners are not eligible to win this year.

Some of the winner's last year include members of the Food Bank, Educators, and Greek College students.