Non-Profit Can't Keep Up With Community's Needs

COLUMBIA - A Columbia non-profit organization needs more volunteers. Love Seat is a retail store that provides furniture and other household items for those in need to the community.

"At this time of year we have a lot of people that are scurrying around to get settled before school," said Jane Williams, Co-Founder of Love, Inc.

Love, Inc. managers the store. The organization also helps the community by helping find employment and life skill classes.

With students returning to school soon, there has been an increase in the availability of used furniture. Love Seat needs a variety of volunteers to help pick up donations and to organize the warehouse.

Williams said the more volunteers they have, the more people they can help.

Love, Inc. Executive Director Randy Hodill said for certain furniture items there is currently a waiting list. He said Mattresses move the quickest. Not only are volunteers needed, but donations as well. He said donors shouldn't hesitate to make a donation because they could keep someone from sleeping on the floor.

In the past six months, Love Seat has delivered 600 peices of furturune and household items. The items have helped over 90 families.

To donate, potential donors can call Love, Inc. or stop by the retail store location at 19 Business Loop I-70 East.