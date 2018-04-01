None Hurt in SW Missouri's Other Big Sunday Twister

GALENA, Mo. (AP) - Two other large tornadoes left their marks on the southwest Missouri landscape Sunday night, but officials say there were no injuries and only a half-dozen homes and several turkey houses destroyed.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF2 tornado with winds up to 120 mph touched down in Stone County around 7 p.m. Sunday. The twister left a path about 200 yards wide and seven miles long north of Galena across mainly agricultural land. Officials told the Springfield News-Leader two modular homes were destroyed and seven houses were damaged.

The Weather Service reports an EF2 tornado also touched down in Newton County around 6 p.m. and traveled 17 miles, from near Diamond to north of Monett. That tornado was a half-mile wide and left four mobile homes damaged or destroyed.