Nonprofit to open center with free computer, Internet access

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Kansas City church now houses at least 30 desktop computers that will be available to the public for free beginning Nov. 9.

The Kansas City Star reports the project was created by Connecting for Good, a nonprofit that has worked to bridge the digital divide since 2011. The organization strives to bring email and the Internet to low-income people.

The new center was open for preview tours Sunday.

The center will allow the public to use computers for free, offer classes for basic and advance computer skills, and sell refurbished desktop and laptop computers to people who enroll in classes.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that a quarter of Kansas City area residents don't have home Internet access, and 42 percent of those people have annual household incomes less than $25,000.