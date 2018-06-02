Noon News in Review- 6.28

Who says farmers don't have swag? The folks who put food on our tables are some of the hardest workers out there, and they know it. To show us the sexy, glamorous side of getting up at an ungodly hour to work the fields, Kansas' Peterson Farm Bros. shared their daily routine in the vid "I'm Farming and I Grow It," set to the beats of LMFAO's "Sexy and I Know It," with a few strategic tweaks to the lyrics.