NORDYNE Announces Boonville Plant Closure

BOONVILLE - People across Boonville were reacting to Thursday's announcement that NORDYNE will be closing its Missouri plants. Nordyne officials said they will gradually relocate its split system and furnace manufacturing lines to a new manufacturing campus in Saltillo, Mexico. The move will affect about 200 employees in the Boonville facility and about 500 at the Poplar Bluff facility.

Boonvile Mayor Julie Thatcher said the plant will layoff the workers gradually over the next two years. She called the announcement a huge blow to the local economy.

The closure is the latest in a string of closings the city has experienced over the past couple years including the closings of Fuqua Building Systems, INDEECO, Dave's Country Market and Hostess.

NORDYNE said it has developed a transition plan for impacted employees, including severance pay, extended health insurance coverage and outplacement services through local resources. "We are committed to minimizing the impact on our employees and helping them through this transition," said Dave LaGarnd, president and CEO of NORDYNE, in a press release issued Thursday night.

The new facility is expected to be at full capacity by the end of 2015, with the transition starting early next year.

NORDYNE will continue to manufacture select heating and cooling systems in the company's Dyersburg, Tenn. plant.

Mayor Thatcher said she has heard the company is keeping its Tennessee plant open because Tennessee is a right to work state.