NORDYNE Announces Boonville Plant Closure

5 years 3 months 5 days ago Friday, March 15 2013 Mar 15, 2013 Friday, March 15, 2013 2:52:00 PM CDT March 15, 2013 in News
Source: News Release
By: Danielle McCarthy
loading

BOONVILLE - People across Boonville were reacting to Thursday's announcement that NORDYNE will be closing its Missouri plants. Nordyne officials said they will gradually relocate its split system and furnace manufacturing lines to a new manufacturing campus in Saltillo, Mexico. The move will affect about 200 employees in the Boonville facility and about 500 at the Poplar Bluff facility.

Boonvile Mayor Julie Thatcher said the plant will layoff the workers gradually over the next two years. She called the announcement a huge blow to the local economy.

The closure is the latest in a string of closings the city has experienced over the past couple years including the closings of Fuqua Building Systems, INDEECO, Dave's Country Market and Hostess.

NORDYNE said it has developed a transition plan for impacted employees, including severance pay, extended health insurance coverage and outplacement services through local resources. "We are committed to minimizing the impact on our employees and helping them through this transition," said Dave LaGarnd, president and CEO of NORDYNE, in a press release issued Thursday night.

The new facility is expected to be at full capacity by the end of 2015, with the transition starting early next year.

NORDYNE will continue to manufacture select heating and cooling systems in the company's Dyersburg, Tenn. plant.

Mayor Thatcher said she has heard the company is keeping its Tennessee plant open because Tennessee is a right to work state.

More News

Grid
List

14 pounds of pot, guns, cash seized in Cole County
14 pounds of pot, guns, cash seized in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force seized 14 pounds of marijuana, four... More >>
26 minutes ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 7:40:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Jefferson City parks could be under new control if recommendation goes through
Jefferson City parks could be under new control if recommendation goes through
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Parks and Recreation Department could see some major changes in authority if a recommendation... More >>
50 minutes ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 7:16:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Lawyer: Texts show Greitens' staffers' use of secretive app
Lawyer: Texts show Greitens' staffers' use of secretive app
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An attorney suing former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his staffers says recently uncovered texts show... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 5:34:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

MU professor warns consumers about sharing medical information online
MU professor warns consumers about sharing medical information online
COLUMBIA- A study conducted by an MU professor shows sensitive medical information could be put in the wrong hands without... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 4:18:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

UM system works together on new science research building
UM system works together on new science research building
COLUMBIA - MU hosted a summit on Wednesday to discuss ideas about a new research building with the other UM... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Police arrest suspect in Eldon barber shop assault
Police arrest suspect in Eldon barber shop assault
ELDON - Police in Eldon arrested a suspect Wednesday for an assault at a barber shop. Officers responded to... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 3:46:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Police searching for armed suspect near Vandiver Drive
Police searching for armed suspect near Vandiver Drive
COLUMBIA - Authorities said they were looking for a man near Vandiver Drive who was considered armed and dangerous. ... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 3:01:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Callaway County emergency crews preparing to move into new building
Callaway County emergency crews preparing to move into new building
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County emergency officials are getting some new digs. Crews will soon move into a new... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 2:55:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Trash collectors 'beat the heat' with summer pickup schedule
Trash collectors 'beat the heat' with summer pickup schedule
COLUMBIA - People in mid-Missouri are doing whatever it takes to stay cool during the summer. That includes trash... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

McCaskill's husband invested in hedge fund tied to Caymans
McCaskill's husband invested in hedge fund tied to Caymans
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Four years after Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill co-sponsored legislation targeting tax havens such as the Cayman... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 1:49:00 PM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Judge denies Ferguson lawmaker's bid to run for state senate
Judge denies Ferguson lawmaker's bid to run for state senate
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A judge has turned down a Ferguson lawmaker's attempt to run for a seat in the... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 9:36:00 AM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Zoo has welcomed a baby giraffe. Zoo officials announced Tuesday that Beau was... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Medical examiner: Green Park woman's death heat-related
Medical examiner: Green Park woman's death heat-related
FERGUSON (AP) — St. Louis County authorities say a 70-year-old Green Park woman died from heat-related issues when her home's... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 6:29:00 AM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Father and son accused in assault over Pokemon Go dispute
Father and son accused in assault over Pokemon Go dispute
KIRKWOOD (AP) — A 71-year-old St. Louis man and his adult son are both charged with assault for allegedly beating... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 6:02:00 AM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Truman VA will build a home for veterans' families
Truman VA will build a home for veterans' families
COLUMBIA - The Harry S. Truman VA Hospital is building a home to ease the burden of travel for veterans... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Fayette postpones decision on creating new ordinance for volunteer fire station
Fayette postpones decision on creating new ordinance for volunteer fire station
FAYETTE - City leaders are working toward a solution for its volunteer-based fire department. The Fayette Board of Aldermen... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 12:44:00 AM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield hires interim city clerk without official meeting
New Bloomfield hires interim city clerk without official meeting
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield citizens are looking for answers after yet another city council meeting was canceled Tuesday. ... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 8:40:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Man makes stop in mid-Missouri on coast-to-coast bike journey
Man makes stop in mid-Missouri on coast-to-coast bike journey
JEFFERSON CITY – Ryan Lee Gehris said he’s always loved to ride his bike. Lately, that hobby has turned... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 6:39:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
9pm 73°
10pm 72°
11pm 72°
12am 71°