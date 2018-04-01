Normandy Schools Face Uncertain Future

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Students in the unaccredited Normandy School District face an uncertain summer as a state-appointed board prepares to take over the struggling St. Louis County system.

Nearly 500 Normandy students were able to attend schools in the Francis Howell district in the academic year that ends Friday under a state law that required the failing Normandy district to pay for its former students' transportation costs. Normandy also pays more than $11,000 in annual tuition per student.

Gov. Jay Nixon has said he will veto legislation that would revise the transfer law and no longer require unaccredited districts to pay for transportation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 350 students who live in the Normandy district want to transfer to Howell schools next year.