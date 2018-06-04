Normandy Students Await District Transfer Votes

ST. LOUIS (AP) - More St. Louis area school districts that previously welcomed transfer students will soon consider whether to continue after the dissolution of the struggling Normandy district.

The Francis Howell district in St. Charles County decided last week to stop accepting Normandy transfers taking more than 400 Normandy students last year. More districts could soon follow.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Pattonville school board could revisit its transfer policy Tuesday, followed by board meetings Thursday in Mehlville and University City .

Missouri law requires unaccredited school systems to pay for student transfers. But the state is replacing the unaccredited Normandy district with a new district that will be under its oversight. Francis Howell officials said that Normandy's status change means it no longer has to accept transfers.