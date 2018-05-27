North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting

(CNN) -- The leaders of North and South Korea met Saturday for a second time, South Korea's presidency announced.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a surprise meeting at the Demilitarized Zone, the South Korean presidency said in a statement.

The two leaders "exchanged their opinions" on among other things successfully carrying out a future US-North Korea summit, according to the statement. President Donald Trump canceled a June 12 summit with Kim this week, then told reporters Friday he's still open to a meeting.

Previous meeting

Saturday's meeting at the DMZ follows a daylong summit last month in which Moon and Kim embraced, planted a tree and talked alone for more than 30 minutes. In that meeting, they also signed a declaration that commits the two countries to denuclearization and talks to bring a formal end to the 65-year-old conflict. It was the first meeting between leaders of the two countries in 10 years.

In separate speeches, Kim and Moon promised a new era. Addressing the world's media live on television for the first time, Kim said the Koreas "will be reunited as one country." Moon said: "There will not be any more war on the Korean Peninsula."

