North Bridge on MO 107 to Close Over Mark Twain Lake

MACON - Weather permitting, Thursday, April 5, the north bridge on MO 107 over Mark Twain Lake will close to traffic to rehabilitate the bridge. The bridge rehabilitation should take approximately 30 working days to complete.

Road closure signs will be in place notifying motorists of the work. Alternate routes should be taken over Route U and US 24. Some areas of the road will remain open to residential traffic only; all other traffic must take alternate routes during this time.



