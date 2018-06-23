North Callaway Bond Issue on Aug. 8 Ballot

Proposition One would provide $7 million to build the junior high, easing the pressure of 500 students crowding the halls of the high school. It was built 40 years ago for 375 students, so the district has added trailers to help handle the overflow.

"In 1996, our graduating class was 62, and in 2006 our graduating class was 123," said school board member Kenny Knipp. "Our enrollment is just growing larger and larger all the time. Our elementary schools are getting full, the numbers are coming up and we just need more space."

The cafeteria is one place where students cram in to try to eat lunch.

"There's just not enough time for all of the students to go through the line, to be seated and eat in the time that's allowed for it," said Patsy Austin, board president.

And, the high school isn't the only overcrowded district building. Middle school students are spread across three campuses.

"The curriculum, we'll be able to expand for the junior high kids," said Knipp. "Right now, we have three K-8 elementary schools and each of them only has one math teacher, one science teacher, one social studies. So we don't have the extra electives we would be able to have with a junior high."

If the bond issue passes, owners of $100,000 homes would pay about $80 more each year. Landowners would pay about $30 more each year for every 100 acres.

Proposition One failed in April, falling just short of the required 57% approval.