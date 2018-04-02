North Callaway moves to a four-day school week

KINGDOM CITY - The North Callaway R-1 School District decided to move to a four-day school week for the 2017-2018 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Bryan Thomsen said the district looked at four factors throughout this process: the impact on student achievement, financial impact, the fit for the community and the impact on staff.

Thomsen said because of a decreased amount of state funding from the State of Missouri they need to make adjustments.

"Based on our situation and our research a combination of both a levy increase and a four-day school week would put us in the best position to provide the best educational experience for all our students and families,” said Thomsen.

According to a press release, the district asked parents how they felt about a four-day school week. Nearly 66 percent of parents supported the change, 21.3 percent were undecided and 13 percent were against it.

The district is currently working on all the details of how they will operate day to day.

According to the release, the district anticipates saving around one percent, $100,000, of its total yearly budget.

The next step in addressing the district’s financial needs is to start working on an operating levy to be placed on the ballot in the future.