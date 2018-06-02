North Callaway Takes on Eldon

The North Callaway Thunderbirds began the season 3-1, including a signature win against Montogomery County. However, the Birds have lost three of four since, including a district opening 41-0 beat down against Osage. For North Callaway to have a chance to win the district, the team that showed up the first four games of the season needs to take the field, instead of the inconsistent team from the past four weeks.

Eldon's game against Warsaw on September 29th, that's the last time Eldon scored a point in a game. The last three weeks, the Mustangs have been outscored by a combined 124-0. They suffered a district opening 42-0 loss to Fulton. To beat the Thunderbirds, the Mustangs will obviously have to score. And they may have to score a lot, as their defense allows nearly 32 points per game. But forget the numbers, you have to play the games.

