North Callaway Thunderbirds 2012

5 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 3:30:00 PM CDT August 07, 2012 in FNF Schools
Date Opponent  
 Result Score
8-24
 So. Callaway
 Home
 L 13-27
8-31
 Tipton
 Away
 L 20-40
9-7
 Fulton
 Home
 W 35-9
9-14
 Bowling Green
 Away
 W 35-0
9-21
 Montgomery County
 Home
 W
 27-7
9-28
 Wright City
 Away
 W
 55-21
10-5
 Van-Far
 Home
 W
 46-6
10-12
 Clopton
 Away
 W
 41-6
10-19
 Marionville
 Home
 W
 42-15
10-25
 Hermann
 Home
 W
 34-14
10-31
 South Callaway
 Away
 L
 12-28

After a rough 1-4 start to the 2011 season, North Callaway went on a tear, winning 7 games in a row and making it all the way to the state quarterfinals.

Quarterback Jake Haubner is back for his senior year and is coming off a solid season in which he was named 2nd Team All-Conference.

His favorite target figures to be fellow senior Vance Allen, a receiver who is back for his final campaign.

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

