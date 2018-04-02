North Central Flood Update

May 11, 2010

North Central Flood Update

New Closures in Bold

Closed Routes



Adair Co., Rte E, 4 miles East of US 63 (Bear Creek)



Chariton Co., Rte. E, 1 ½ miles East of MO 11 (East Yellow Creek)



Linn Co., Rte B, 2 miles West of MO 5



Linn Co., Rte C, 1 mile West of MO 11 (Big Yellow Creek)



Livingston Co., Rte. C, 4 miles South of US 36 (Shoal Creek)



Putnam Co., MO 129, 9 miles North of US 136 (Shoal Creek)



Saline Co., OR 70, 1 mile West of MO 127 & I-70



Sullivan Co., Rte PP, 2 miles West of Rte. E and PP jct. ( West Locust)

Opened Routes



Putnam Co., Rte M, 1 mile West of Rte. E (Medicine Creek)