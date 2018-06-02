North Village in Columbia Sees New Parking Restrictions

COLUMBIA - North Village in Columbia is seeing some new parking restrictions including new parking meters and permit-only spots along roads marked by white parking stalls.

Residents of North Village under Ordinance 14-313 can obtain up to two parking permits per household from Columbia Public Works located on the 3rd floor of City Hall. A proof of residency and an application are both required to obtain a permit.

The permits are currently free for residents, but they are required to avoid a fine at a minimum of $25.

From February 11 through February 19, police officers will be giving out warnings to those parked in areas designated for these permits if a permit is not clearly displayed on the dashboard. On February 20, officers will begin writing tickets.

Some new parking meters are being installed in North Village and the permits do not permit holders to park in a metered space It is required that meters are paid as normal.