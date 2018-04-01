Northeast Mo. Ambulance Exec Charged With Incest

By: The Associated Press

KAHOKA (AP) - The director of the Clark County Ambulance District in northeast Missouri has been charged with first-degree sodomy and incest.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports that 35-year-old Richard M. Koenig of Kahoka was arrested Wednesday by the Missouri Highway Patrol. He faces up to 15 years in prison and is also charged with child endangerment.

He remains in the Clark County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.