Northeast Trying to Get Back on Track After Storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Emergency crews and residents are clearing roadways and sidewalks following a storm that rampaged through the Northeast, dumping up to 3 feet of snow and bringing winds that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands.

About 400,000 homes and businesses remain without power early Sunday, down from a high of 650,000.

But utilities in some hard-hit areas warn that residents could remain in the dark at least for another day.

Some school districts have announced there will be no classes on Monday. That complicates parents' work schedules but leaves kids more time for frolicking in the massive drifts.

At least five deaths in the U.S. are blamed on the storm, including an 11-year-old Boston boy who was overcome by carbon monoxide as he sat in a running car.