Northern County Farmers Can Apply for Disaster Relief

JEFFERSON CITY - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated seven Missouri counties in the northwest and north central parts of state as primary disaster areas because of hail, strong winds, and severe storms from August 18 through August 22.

Governor Jay Nixon requested for the designation from the USDA, which permits the Farm Service Agency to provide assistance to farmers in those counties, as 17 bordering counties, who suffered losses to crops and property.

The counties covered by the disaster declaration are Andrew, Atchinson, Gentry, Lafayette, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte. The request is based on damage assessments from the Farm Services Agency.

The seventeen other counties that can apply for FSA assistance are Benton, Buchanan, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, DeKalb, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Morgan, Ray, Saline, and Worth.

"This late summer storm system hit farmers in those counties even as many of them were still dealing with other weather-related adversity that has impacted Missouri this year," Governor Nixon said. "With this declaration, those farmers who lost income because of the losses have another avenue of assistance available to them."

The counties that are considered for assistance are those that lost at least 30 percent of the estimated yield of a single crop, or where individual farmers suffer production losses of more than 30 percent.

Farmers who qualify would receive FSA emergency loans or assistance from the federal Supplemental Revenue Assistance Payments Program. Affected farmers can apply to FSA, which considers each application individually on its merits. For more information, farmers can contact the Missouri FSA office.