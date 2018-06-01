Northwest Missouri Dad Charged with Abandoning Sons in Fire

RICHMOND (AP) - A 31-year-old northwest Missouri man faces charges accusing him of leaving his two young sons to die in a trailer fire and lying to authorities about trying to save them.

Randy M. Garrison is charged with two counts of child abandonment in the deaths of 1-year-old Ashton Garrison and 3-year-old Roger Garrison. The boys died in the fire on Dec. 10, 2013, in Ray County.

The Kansas City Star reports that Garrison told authorities he returned home from work that morning and went to bed and then awoke to the sounds of his sons screaming from their bedroom as the small home became engulfed in fire.

Court documents did not say how the fire started.

Garrison is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.