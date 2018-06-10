Northwest Missouri firefighter dies in skydiving accident

TRENTON (AP) - A northwest Missouri community was mourning Monday after the loss of a veteran firefighter in a skydiving accident.

Authorities said Lt. Eric Lorenz, a firefighter for more than a decade in Trenton, died Saturday when his parachute malfunctioned while he was skydiving near Lexington. The accident was still under investigation Monday.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the 30-year-old Lorenz was the father of a 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old son.

Fire Chief Rick Morris called Lorenz one of the best firefighters he had ever met. He said Lorenz was the department's training officer and could have worked at much larger departments but wanted to stay at home. He said he thought Lorenz would one day become chief of the Trenton department.

Funeral arrangements had not been completed Monday.