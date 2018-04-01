Northwest Missouri Girl Dies on Slide at Playground

RICHMOND, Mo (AP) - A 3-year-old northwest Missouri girl has died after becoming entangled in a jump rope tied to the top of a playground slide at a housing complex.



Richmond Police Chief Chad Burnine (bur-NEYN') says officers were called just after 5 p.m. Monday and found the girl unresponsive and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.



The girl's name had not been released as of Tuesday.



Burnine says it appeared other children tied the rope to the top of the slide so they could pull themselves up from the bottom. He calls the death a tragic accident that was still being investigated Tuesday.



Richmond is located in Ray County, about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City.