Northwest Missouri man charged in death of 10-month-old boy

MARYVILLE (AP) - A northwest Missouri man has been charged in the death of a 10-month-old boy.

The St. Joseph News Press reports that 25-year-old Nicholas L. Bradshaw, of Maryville, faces two felony counts of abuse or neglect of a child, resulting in death. Bond is set at $50,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice filed the charges Thursday after a four-month investigation.

Maryville Public Safety said in a statement that the baby was hurt Dec. 5 and died two days later at Children's Mercy. Bradshaw had been caring for the boy when he was injured.