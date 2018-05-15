Northwest Missouri prison disturbance under investigation

Source: The Associated Press
By: The Associated Press

CAMERON (AP) — Authorities are investigating a weekend disturbance at a northwest Missouri prison.

Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann says 209 inmates refused to return to their housing units around 8:10 p.m. Saturday after dinner at the Crossroads Correctional Center. She says the inmates began throwing food and other objects, then broke into the kitchen and storage area before order was restored around 2 a.m. Sunday. The facility in Cameron houses about 1,400 medium- and maximum-security inmates.

Pojmann says no staff members were injured. She says some inmates were treated for scrapes and bruises but that none of them were taken to the hospital.

She says inmates were frustrated about new restrictions on outside food and that recreation time was being limited because of staffing shortages. A damage assessment is underway.

(Editor's note: KOMU.com has updated this story to reflect the latest information.)

