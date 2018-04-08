Northwest Missouri Refuge Expects Hundreds of Eagles

And officials at Squaw Creek National Wildlife Refuge expect this year to be no exception. The 3,500 acre wetlands refuge holds its annual Eagle Days this weekend to celebrate the yearly visit of bald eagles. Visitors are offered a close look at captive eagles, along with guided tours of the refuge for viewing eagles in the wild. As many as 250 bald eagles typically stop at Squaw Creek in the first weekend of December. Refuge manager Ron Bell says eagles prefer Squaw Creek over other broad wetlands because it's a favorite stop for migrating geese and ducks. Bell says the waterfowl bring out hunters, which means the marshes are full of wounded birds -- easy pickings for hungry eagles.