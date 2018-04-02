NorthWest Missouri State Closing Home Economics Department

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Northwest Missouri State says it plans to close what is commonly known as its Home Economics department after the spring semester.

The university says the Department of Family & Consumer Sciences department is the victim of budget cuts. The department has been an academic division at the university in Maryville since 1908, although the name changed several times.

Courses teaching skills such as merchandising, child and family studies, nutrition and diet will be taught in other departments.

The Maryville Daily Forum reports only three of the six full-time staff members and one part-time employee will remain after this year.

Child and family studies is being downgraded to a minor, while merchandising will no longer be a degree program.

A banquet celebrating the department will be held next Tuesday.