Northwest Missouri State Plans Peace March

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Northwest Missouri State University is planning a peace march to mark Martin Luther King Junior Day. Marchers will gather at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the Student Union Ballroom. From there, they will march to the steps of the Nodaway County Courthouse to hear from speakers.

Panel discussions will be part of a brunch that will precede the march. Students also are encouraged to volunteer Monday at a nursing home in the area.

In the days that follow, "I Have a Dream" boards will be located around campus, where students and faculty can share their own dreams. The King remembrances will wrap up Friday with a Unity Celebration in the Student Union. People will be invited to perform poetry, songs and dances promoting themes such as peace and unity.