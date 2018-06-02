Northwest Mo. Man Pleads Guilty to Fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A northwest Missouri man has pleaded guilty to defrauding an elderly couple out of more than $110,000.

The office for the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri says 42-year-old David J. McConkey of Albany has pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud.

The prosecutor's office said in a release Friday that McConkey admitted he told the Maryville couple he was aware of an incident involving their adult daughter that allegedly occurred nearly three decades ago. He said he would keep her out of prison if they paid him $119,950. The prosecutor's office says McConkey's information was false.

The couple gave McConkey a $119,950 cashier's check.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison without parole, plus fines up to $250,000 and restitution. Sentencing hasn't been scheduled.