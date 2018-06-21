Northwestern Missouri House Member Hospitalized
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A northwestern Missouri state House member has been hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.
Republican Rep. Mike Lair, of Chillicothe, went to a hospital Tuesday after falling ill. His colleague, Rep. T.J. Berry, says Lair remains hospitalized Wednesday and is undergoing tests.
Lair was first elected to the House in 2008 and is the chairman of the chamber's education funding panel. He has filed to run for re-election in the August primary.
Lair is a retired school teacher. Thursday is his 67th birthday. His district includes Linn, Grundy and Livingston counties.
