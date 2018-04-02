Nova Good Enough as Yankees Hold Off Royals 9-7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Robinson Cano hit a three-run homer into the Kauffman Stadium fountains, Russell Martin and Derek Jeter each drove in a pair and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Tuesday night to give Ivan Nova his eighth consecutive victory.

Nova (12-4) struggled almost as much as Royals starter Danny Duffy (3-7), allowing five runs and seven hits through three innings. But he settled down to retire the side in order the next two frames, and survived long enough to move past Alfredo Aceves for the longest winning streak by a Yankees rookie since 1980.

The right-hander also tied Orlando Hernandez and Andy Pettitte for the most wins by a Yankees rookie in the past three decades. Nova hasn't lost since a 3-2 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels on June 3.