November Prime Time for Car Deer Strikes

COLUMBIA - November is the start of deer mating season according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. The Department of Conservation and State Farm Insurance are urging drivers to be wary of deer along roads. A State Farm spokesperson said deer are most active from six to nine p.m.



Jim Camoriano at State Farm said drivers should try to avoid swerving if they are about to hit a deer because it is more dangerous.



"As drivers we swerve. We have seen cars flip or even face oncoming traffic," Camoriano said. "It is safer for the driver to just go through the deer than try to avoid it."



A recent State Farm survey shows Missouri is the sixteenth most likely state for a driver to hit a deer while driving. Camoriano says one in 134 Missouri drivers are expected to hit a deer during the next 12 months. While this isn't great news for Missouri drivers, body shop owner Ronnie Clevenger said it brings him a lot of business.



"November and December are some of our busiest months," Clevenger said. "We will see 30-40 cars per month over the next couple months."



Clevenger already had two cars in his shop ready to be fixed. Both vehicles had damage to the front. Clevenger says this is the most common damage he sees.



"The fronts get hit because does are normally getting hit and they are the first ones out across the road," Clevenger said. "When you see side damage it is from the buck trying to chase the doe. I have seen some cars that have antler holes right in the side of the car from bucks."



