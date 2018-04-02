NTSB cites fatigue in southeast Missouri train crash

ROCKVIEW (AP) - Federal officials say erratic shifts and sleep deprivation may have contributed to two freight trains colliding in May 2013 in southeast Missouri.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the accident happened when a 60-car Union Pacific train hit a 75-car Burlington Northern Santa Fe train at the Rockview intersection.

Cars were derailed, fire broke out and the overpass gave way. Five automobile passengers on the overpass were injured. A train conductor and engineer were also hurt.

The National Transportation Safety Board says a Union Pacific conductor and engineer failed to take necessary actions to prevent the collision. The report found their performance may have been compromised by fatigue as a result of working erratic schedules in the days preceding the accident.