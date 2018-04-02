NTSB investigates Chariton County plane crash; two dead

CHARITON COUNTY - A spokesperson with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed Monday the agency was investigating a plane crash that left two dead.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop B Headquarters received a report around 9:15 p.m. Sunday night about a small aircraft crashing roughly eight miles northeast of Keytesville.

State troopers, Chariton County deputies and other emergency rescue personnel responded to the scene and located the wreckage of a 1946 Cessna 140 single-engine airplane in a hayfield.

The Boone County Medical Examiner said Andrew Beautte, 40, of La Plata and Dawn Harl, 38, of Des Moines, Ia. were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers believed Beautte piloted the plane.

NTSB spokesperson Keith Holloway said officials don't know which airport the plane was headed to or which airport it originated from. He said investigators are collecting information and the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Holloway said NTSB officials were notified of the crash at around 1 a.m. Monday. MSHP said it expected Federal Aviation Administration investigators to arrive on the scene to conduct a complete investigation Monday.