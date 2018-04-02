NTSB investigation details fatal Boonville plane crash

COOPER COUNTY - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its investigation into a November 30 plane crash near Boonville that left the pilot dead and hospitalized three passengers.

The report said the pilot was rerouting the original flight path from Chesterfield to Kansas City in order to land at a closer runway near Boonville due to difficulty navigating through dense, low clouds near Sedalia.

The report said one of the surviving passengers recalled the plane's engine losing total power during descent around 250 feet from the ground when the pilot reduced engine power to lower airspeed for landing. The passenger said the pilot attempted to restore engine power in several ways, but the plane "completely stalled."

The plane crashed near Nancy Potter Road less than a half mile south of the runway at Jesse P. Viertel Memorial Airport outside of Boonville just after 9 a.m. The wreckage was around 24 feet from the initial point of impact in an upright position, and the landing gear was crushed.

The investigation said the plane had several remaining gallons of fuel and investigators found "no evidence of mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal engine operation."

The pilot, Charles K. Sojka of Salina, Kansas, died in the crash.

Below is a the full NTSB report:

NTSB_Boonville_Crash_Report.pdf